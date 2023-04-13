Super Abari Game Bar Hosts Fundraiser For We Rock Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Super Abari Game Bar is teaming up with We Rock Charlotte for a fundraiser event on Monday, April 23rd.

The event will give gamers a chance to win a Jubeat Arcade Game Machine, with all proceeds befitting We Rock Charlotte, A nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering allies and advocates through music and arts.

The event will feature a rhythm game tournament with Abari gift cards as prizes. Players of All skills are welcome.

Carlitos Dogs will be providing food and DJ BackSpinz Academy will set the vibes.

“We’re excited to partner with Abari for this fun and unique fundraiser,” said Brit Swider, Executive Director of We Rock Charlotte. “The money raised will help us in our mission to continue cultivating allies and empower voices in the Charlotte community through music and arts.”

Where + When

Super Abari Game Bar is located at 1015 Seigle Ave. in Charlotte, Monday, April 23rd from 12 p.m. – 2 a.m.

