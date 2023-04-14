Carolina Insight: Loaves And Fishes Friendship Trays + Subaru Share The Love Event

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this Carolina Insight, we highlight the community effort between Loaves & Fishes Friendship Trays, Subaru of America, Inc., and Subaru South Blvd and their success in helping feed families in need in the Charlotte area with the Subaru Share the Love Event.

Loaves & Fishes Friendship Trays provides groceries and meals to anyone who is struggling to eat properly. Last month, the organization fed over 10,300 individuals, an all-time high for the organization.

Subaru of America, Inc. (“SOA”) and Subaru South Blvd presented a check for $79,491 to Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays on April 10th, 2023. This marks the largest annual contribution that Loaves & Fishes has received in the history of their partnership.

