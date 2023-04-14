Diana Cojocari Charged With Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance While In Jail

1/14

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance while in jail, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Cojocari faced a judge on Friday, April 14th for the new felony charge. In court, it was revealed that on March 17, a search was conducted at the Mecklenburg County jail. Officers say they found a small clear plastic bag with a white substance inside Cojocari’s shirt. The bag contained a cocaine and fentanyl based substance. Cojocari told officers she found the bag in the shower. Diana Cojocari has been in jail since December 2022 after she and her husband, Christopher Palmiter, were arrested for failure to report a missing child.

Search warrants in the case were unsealed in early 2023. Those warrants claim that phone records from one of the phones confiscated by police had multiple calls to numbers belonging to targets involved in ongoing drug and narcotic trafficking investigations. The warrants also showed that a K-9 unit alerted on the driver’s side door of Diana’s vehicle.

A birthday celebration for Madalina was held on April 11th by the Cornelius Police Department. Diana Cojocari and Palmiter remain in the Mecklenburg County Jail. Authorities still haven’t located the missing girl. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.