Up ‘n Adam: Mustang Owner’s Museum

CONCORD, N.C. — Adam Wurtzel took a trip to the Mustang Owner’s Museum in Concord, NC to celebrate National Mustang Day, and unveil the new 2024 Mustang G7.

First, we met the Executive Director Steve Hall, to learn more about the museum, what it has to offer, and the festivities surrounding National Mustang Day.

Then, we took a peek at some of Shelby American’s vehicles on display with Shelby American President Gary Patterson, and even saw the Mustang that was on display at the 1964 World’s Fair’s Ford Pavilion!

Next, it was time to unveil the new 2024 Mustang G7, complete with an audience of Mustang enthusiasts from across the country. We finished our morning with a ride through Concord, in what else, but a Mustang!