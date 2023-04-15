Deputies: Murder Suspect Returned To Custody After Being Mistakenly Released From Jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A murder suspect has been mistakenly released from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Jaylan Davis, 25, was reportedly released on Thursday after an incorrect court order indicating that three of his charges had been dismissed.

Davis was charged with murder for the killing of 42-year-old Arther Mikulski back in November of 2022. Additionally, Davis carries a slew of other violent crimes.

Davis Turned himself back in early Saturday morning and is scheduled to return to court Monday.