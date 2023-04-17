Sunny & Breezy Tuesday On Tap

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Breezy with west winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid to Upper 70s. Wind: W 5-15 G: 25.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Sunny and warm. Likely the warmest day of the week! Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Notes:

Low relative humidity and gusty wind will lead to an increased fire danger on Tuesday.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin