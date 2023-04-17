Up ‘n Adam: Elijah’s Xtreme Hot Sauce

GASTONIA, N.C. — Up ‘n Adam got a spicy taste test with local father and son hot sauce company, Elijah’s Xtreme.

First, we learned about how father and son Bret and Elijah Morey got into the hot sauce business, and how a learning lesson for his son turned into an idea for making hot sauce.

Then, it was time to taste test. Throughout the morning, Adam Wurtzel tried every sauce the company makes, going from mild to sauces that will light your mouth, and stomach on fire!

Finally, Bret and Elijah gave us the challenge of creating our own hot sauce, using wacky ingredients like Pop Tarts and Coffee!