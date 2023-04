Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Lows near 50. Wind: W 5-10.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Sunny and warm. Likely the warmest day of the week! Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Showers and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin