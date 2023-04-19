The Ultimate 2023 Toyota Crown Guide

This is the first year that the N Charlotte Toyota Crown is going on the market and we’re so excited to share its debut features with the 2023 Toyota Crown. From the 2023 Toyota Crown interior all the way to its Toyota Crown specs – we’ve got so much to share with you. So, today we created a special guide to go over – from the important stuff all the way down to the nitty gritty – such as the colors and three different models of this N Charlotte Toyota hybrid. Let’s begin!

2023 N Charlotte Toyota Crown Colors

To start off we’ve got the 2023 N Charlotte Toyota Crown colors that this ride offers are the following:

Heavy Metal with Black bi-tone

Black

Magnetic Gray Metallic

Heavy Metal

Supersonic Red with Black bi-tone

Oxygen White with Black bi-tone

Bronze Age with Black bi-tone

Supersonic Red

Oxygen White

All About The 2023 Toyota Crown Interior

The 2023 Toyota Crown interior is one for the books with its sleek and spacious interior. Let’s see what the 2023 N Charlotte Toyota Crown interior offers!

The 2023 Toyota Crown interior has Qi-compatible wireless charging, an available digital key that enables your smartphone to connect to your car instead of a key, and a smart key system on all of the doors and trunk!

Also, you’ll love the full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, dual extendable sun visors, illuminated vanity mirrors, and the rear window defogger.

Plus, the 2023 N Charlotte Toyota Crown interior has available leather front seats with setback pockets, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, and heated and ventilated front seats that are the symbol of comfort.

There are even heated seats in the rear to keep your children nice and warm during your next N Charlotte Toyota road trip.

The 2023 N Charlotte Toyota Crown interior has powered windows with auto up/down and jam protection, a leather shift knob, an electric parking brake, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink.

The 12.3-inch multi-information display screen in the 2023 Toyota Crown interior is the symbol of luxury that lets you clearly see your speed and other important messages.

There are also four USB-C charging ports, one USB-A charging port, and a 12-Volt auxiliary power outlet.

Plus, if you need more cargo room in the back, you’ll love the 60/40 split fold-down rear seats with an adjustable headrest and a center armrest with cup holders.

Also, the 2023 Toyota Crown colors on the interior will rock your world! You can look forward to the 2023 Toyota Crown colors in the interior such as black, macadamia, and black, dark chestnut color combination. Whichever 2023 Toyota Crown color you opt for will surely make you a happy customer at Toyota of N Charlotte.

Check out the 2023 Toyota Crown Engine Options

The 2023 N Charlotte Toyota Crown engine is super impressive and comes in all-wheel drive, too!

The XLE and Limited model offer a 2.4-Liter dynamic force 4-cylinder DOHC 16-valve D-4S dual injection with VVT-iE and VVT-i and offers 184 horsepower and 163 lb.-ft. of torque.

There are two options for an engine in this new N Charlotte Toyota. The Platinum model offers a hybrid MAX 2.4-Liter inline 4-cylinder turbocharged hybrid DOHC 16-valve D-4S dual injection with dual VVT-i and offers 264 horsepower and 332 lb.-ft. of torque.

And, you can even have eco, normal, sport, and EV mode drive modes, comfort normal, sport S, Sport S+, and customer drive modes on the Platinum model.

2023 Toyota Crown Miles Per Gallon

The 2023 N Charlotte Toyota Crown mpg is simply stunning. You can get up to an estimated 41 miles per gallon combined and can choose from the Platinum, XLE, and Limited models. Let’s break down the 2023 Toyota Crown MPG even more!

Platinum

The platinum trim gets up to an estimated 29 miles per gallon but has more impressive features than the XLE and Limited trim.

XLE

The 2023 N Charlotte Toyota Crown mpg in the XLE trim has amazing and gets an estimated 41 miles per gallon.

Limited

And…last, but certainly not least, the Limited trim gets an estimated 41 miles per gallon, similar to the XLE trim.

And, this new Toyota has a super ultra-low emission vehicle rating so you’ll feel good about driving this car, too! Whichever model you choose will surely please you aesthetically, as well as performance-wise.

2023 Toyota Crown Performance Specs

The 2023 N Charlotte Toyota Crown specs in terms of performance will leave you mind-blown with everything this new Toyota offers. Let’s see what the 2023 Toyota Crown specs have in store for you!

All three of these N Charlotte Toyota models have electric power steering and a power-assisted rack-and-pinion and a turning circle diameter of 19 feet!

The Platinum model has direct shift-6AT 6-speed automatic transmission, while the XLE and Limited models have electronically controlled continuously variable transmission.

The 2023 Toyota Crown specs in terms of suspension offer adaptive variable suspension on the Platinum model and on all three models you can opt for independent MacPherson strut front suspension with a stabilizer bar and multi-link rear suspension with a stabilizer bar.

Plus, with braking, there’s a power-assisted ventilated 12.9-inch front disc brake and solid 12.5-inch rear disc brake with a hydraulic brake booster. And, there is an electronically controlled braking system with integrated regenerative braking and active corning assist.

And, there’s even a nickel-metal hydride battery in this hybrid car!

And, there are even 5.8 inches of ground clearance so you don’t have to worry about those pesky speed bumps destroying the underbody of your ride.

You can even opt for the advanced tech package that includes 21-inch, 10-spoke dark metallic alloy wheels, a panoramic view monitor, and a digital key that you can utilize remote connect.

Check out Toyota of N Charlotte!

If you want to learn more about 2023 Toyota Crown specs, then stop by Toyota of N Charlotte! We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road. Just take exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville. We look forward to helping you out!