Warm & Dry Through The End Of The Week

Alerts:

– Air Quality Alert in effect above 4,000′ from 7 pm this evening until 7 am Thursday

– Air Quality Alert will like be in effect tomorrow across a couple counties with high levels of ground level Ozone in place

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A bit breezy with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday: A strong cold front will move through Saturday. Our severe weather threat depends on the timing of the front for the Carolinas – right now, the severe weather threat is isolated (low). Expect numerous to widespread rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunny and dry. Highs near 70.

