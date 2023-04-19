Warm & Dry Through The End Of The Week
Showers and storms return Saturday
Alerts:
– Air Quality Alert in effect above 4,000′ from 7 pm this evening until 7 am Thursday
– Air Quality Alert will like be in effect tomorrow across a couple counties with high levels of ground level Ozone in place
Forecast:
Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: SW 5-10
Thursday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A bit breezy with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
Saturday: A strong cold front will move through Saturday. Our severe weather threat depends on the timing of the front for the Carolinas – right now, the severe weather threat is isolated (low). Expect numerous to widespread rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Sunny and dry. Highs near 70.
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin