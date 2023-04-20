Another Dry Day Ahead Of Showers & Storms

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A bit breezy with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday: A strong cold front will move through Saturday. Right now, this looks to bring a line of showers and storms through the first half of the day. The severe weather threat is isolated (low) east of I-77. Winds outside of storms could gust up to 25 mph. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Sunny and dry. Highs near 70.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin