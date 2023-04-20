Healthy Headlines: What Is A Healthcare Champion?

CHARLOTTE, NC — We all need champions in our lives – and in all aspects of our lives, including healthcare.

What is a healthcare champion? For starters, it’s an actual job and a calling for David Long, Director of Choices and Champions, at Novant Health.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, he joins us to tell us more about his work and healthcare champions.

For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: