Police: Gaston County Suspect Charged With Shooting Neighbors In Custody In Florida

THE LATEST–

Gaston County Police say a suspect accused of shooting several of his neighbors has turned himself into authorities in Florida following a two-day manhunt.

Just before 5pm Thursday, Gaston County Police were notified by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa, Florida, that the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting on April Drive was in custody. Police say 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary, turned himself in. They say he did not have any identification on him.

He is scheduled to have a court appearance in Hillsborough County on Friday, April 21, in reference to extradition back to Gaston County.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police have obtained warrants on Robert Singletary for his involvement in a shooting that left three people injured. Witnesses say a 6-year-old girl, and her father were shot Tuesday evening. The girl’s mother was grazed by a bullet. Both mother and daughter were treated and released from the hospital. The girl’s father remains in the hospital.

This happened Tuesday night at a home on April Drive near Grier Street.

Singletary has been charged with four counts of attempted 1st degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Gaston County Police encourage people in the area to remain vigilant and report any sightings of Singletary to the Gaston County Communications Center.

You can call 911 or 704-866-3300. You should not approach Singletary or attempt to apprehend him.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information pertinent to the investigation.