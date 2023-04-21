Dollywood’s ‘Big Bear Mountain’ Roller Coaster Opens In May

1/2

2/2



Dollywood’s largest ever park expansion, Wildwood Grove, is getting even bigger! Debuting in the Spring of 2023, Big Bear Mountain will be the longest coaster at Dollywood, taking guests of all ages on an unforgettable family-friendly expedition in search of the Big Bear.

Circling Wildwood Grove for nearly two minutes on 3,990 ft. of track, this gigantic coaster is a first of its kind at Dollywood with onboard audio, including music and announcements from Ned Oakley himself.

By the numbers: