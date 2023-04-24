Clear & Cold Tonight Ahead Of Unsettled Late Week

Alerts:

– Freeze Warning in effect from 2 am to 9 am across the Mountains

– Frost Advisory in effect for western Burke and western Caldwell counties until 9 am

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Freezing in the mountains. Low to mid 40s in the Piedmont.

Tuesday: Nice and dry. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. More clouds build in later in the day.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Widely scattered showers – not a washout. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Widely scattered showers – not a washout. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Friday looks to be our wettest day of the week with scattered to numerous showers. Highs near 70.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin