Dinosaurs Will Roam Into Charlotte Over The Weekend

1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12



6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12



11/12

12/12

























CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jurassic Quest is coming to the Park Expo Center. What is described as America’s biggest dinosaur event, comes to the Queen City on April 28th – April 30th.

This year’s tour brings more hands-on activities, educational and family fun. This weekend provides a chance to experience life-like dinosaurs with themed attractions and rides.

Be a part of live dinosaur shows and interactive activities including a chance to dig for real fossils. Younger children can use the “Triceratots” soft play area with photo opportunities for their parents and them.

This exhibit will be held at the Park Expo & Conference Center at 2500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205. It will be open to the public Friday through Sunday with varying hours.

Friday, April 28: 12pm-8pm

Saturday, April 29: 9am-8pm

Sunday, April 30: 9am-5pm

Jurassic Quest has been providing realistic and unique dinosaur experiences since 2013 and this weekend gives Charlotte a chance to see what all of the hype is about.