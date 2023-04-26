On & Off Rain Thursday Before Rain Ramps Up Friday

Tonight: Cooler and wet. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rounds of scattered showers. Highs near 70.

Friday: Widespread heavy rain moves in early. Rain becomes widely scattered in the evening. Isolated strong storms are possible. Breezy. Highs near 70.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80.

Sunday: Rain returns as a cold front moves through.

Next Week: Next week looks drier with temperatures climbing closer to average by midweek.

