Police: 13-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Cutting Gastonia Firefighter With Knife

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police say they arrested and charged a 13-year-old girl Tuesday evening after she allegedly used a knife to cut a firefighter, according to a news release.

The juvenile is also accused of assaulting responding police officers. The firefighter who was cut was treated for minor injuries.

On April 25 at 9 p.m., officers responded to Pikes Peak Drive after fire personnel reported that one of their firefighters was just assaulted by a juvenile armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, they saw firefighters restraining the combative juvenile. The juvenile then assaulted the officers who were trying to get her into custody, according to police.

Officers contacted personnel from the Department of Juvenile Justice. The juvenile was charged with aggravated assault and assault charges and ordered to be held in a secure juvenile detention facility in Concord.