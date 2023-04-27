VA School Board Says Teacher Shot By Student Should Only Get Worker’s Comp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There’s an update in the case of the Virginia teacher shot by her six-year-old student. The school district now wants the $40M lawsuit Abigail Zwerner has filed against them, dismissed. The district says Zwerner was clearly injured while at her place of employment and those injuries fall under the state’s workers compensation act, and that’s it. What do you make of this?

