Dry Saturday Ahead Of Sunday Showers
Below average, but dry next week
Alerts:
– Flood Warning in effect for South Fork Catawba River at Lowell affecting a portion of Gaston County. Minor flooding is forecast to occur until early Saturday afternoon.
Forecast:
Tonight: Isolated showers and storms are already firing off north of I-40. This will continue until around 8 pm. There is a low chance isolated storms become severe this evening. Hail and wind are the primary threats. Partly cloudy. Mid to upper 50s. Patchy fog overnight.
Saturday: Patchy AM fog. Partly cloudy, warm and nice! Highs in the upper 70s near 80.
Sunday: Rain returns early. Thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Sunny, dry and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs near 70.
