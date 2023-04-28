Dry Saturday Ahead Of Sunday Showers

Alerts:

– Flood Warning in effect for South Fork Catawba River at Lowell affecting a portion of Gaston County. Minor flooding is forecast to occur until early Saturday afternoon.

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms are already firing off north of I-40. This will continue until around 8 pm. There is a low chance isolated storms become severe this evening. Hail and wind are the primary threats. Partly cloudy. Mid to upper 50s. Patchy fog overnight.

Saturday: Patchy AM fog. Partly cloudy, warm and nice! Highs in the upper 70s near 80.

Sunday: Rain returns early. Thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Sunny, dry and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs near 70.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Kaitlin