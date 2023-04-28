Up ‘n Adam: Jurassic Quest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Wurtzel went back in time to check out all the dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest.

Happening Fri 4/28-Sun 4/30 at The Park Expo & Conference Center, kids and families of all ages can get up close and personal with animatronic dinosaurs and fossils that show the real history of the Jurassic age.

In addition to the walk-through display, Jurassic Quest also features meet and greets with a baby Triceratops and a walking Raptor. As we displayed on “Up ‘n Adam,” you can also take a ride on a dinosaur of your choosing, and have some fun in three unique bounce play areas.

For more information, click HERE.