Cool & Windy Through Midweek

Alerts:

– Wind Advisory in effect for the mountains until 8 am Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Mountain Snow:

– Mountain snow showers are possible once again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Breezy with wind gusts up to 25 mph in the Piedmont. Lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy with below average temperatures. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: W 10-20. G: 30.

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: NW 10-20. G: 30.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Staying dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin