Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Becoming clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: W 5-15 G: 20.

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: NW 10-20. G: 35.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Staying dry with partly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kaitlin