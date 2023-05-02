Woman Accused In Drunk Driving Death Of Bride Is Reportedly On Suicide Watch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Newlywed Aric Hutchinson remains hospitalized in serious condition. One of his family members remain hospitalized, too. Another family member was released from the hospital. It’s unclear if he knows that his bride, Sam Miller Hutchinson from Charlotte, was killed in the wreck.

Police say 25-year-old Jamie Komoroski was drunk when she crashed into the golf cart carrying the couple just hours after their wedding. We now know Jamie is on suicide watch. She is being held without bond at the Charleston County jail. Police say she was going 65 in a 25.

They also say Komoroski “strongly refused” the field test and “became uncooperative.” Authorities instead got a warrant to draw her blood. we’re still waiting on those results. She says she just had a beer and a shot of tequila. Police say they smelled alcohol and that Jamie was “unsteady on her feet and had trouble standing.”

How does her refusal to take the field test, and the suicide watch, make you feel about her?

