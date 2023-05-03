Dozens Rally As Proposed 12-Week Abortion Ban Bill Moves Through NC Legislature

CHARLOTTE — Dozens gathered in uptown Charlotte armed with their signs and their voices vowing to fight for their reproductive rights. A record-fast moving bill in the North Carolina legislature would ban abortions after 12 weeks, with some exceptions – capping abortions at 20 weeks in cases of rape or incest. Current law requires a conversation with a doctor at least 72 hours before an abortion is performed. This bill requires that conversation to be in person.

“With this particular bill, we’re gonna see some patients who are gonna have to go out of North Carolina. People used to say North Carolina was a safe state, we knew it was never a safe state,” says Shannon Bauerle with Charlotte for Choice.

Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper vowed to veto the bill. That would likely be an up hill battle with Republicans now holding veto-proof majorities.

The 12-week abortion ban bill now heads to the Senate.