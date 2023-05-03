Should High School Athletes Be Allowed To Make Money Off NIL Deals?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – This story is going to make some of the sports purists’ heads explode. North Carolina is now letting high school athletes make money off their name, image, and likeness, also known as “NIL.” We’re talking endorsement deals through social media, autographs, NFTs, camps, clinics, etc. Basically, anyway they can as long as it doesn’t have to do with guns, drugs, gambling and porn. Do you approve?

