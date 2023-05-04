Clouds Increase Friday
Scattered showers possible this weekend
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s, near 50.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Rain increases late – mainly after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Widely scattered showers. Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Next Week: Above average temperatures through the first half of the week with highs well into the 80s. Afternoon scattered showers and storms.
Full Flower Moon Tomorrow:
– Since the moon is full at 1:34 PM Friday, it will appear full both tonight and Friday night
– The May full moon is called the Flower Moon for the flowers that bloom in May
– Best viewing tonight with mostly clear skies
– Clouds and rain roll in late Friday / overnight
Have a great night!
Kaitlin