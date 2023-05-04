Clouds Increase Friday

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s, near 50.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Rain increases late – mainly after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Widely scattered showers. Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Next Week: Above average temperatures through the first half of the week with highs well into the 80s. Afternoon scattered showers and storms.

Full Flower Moon Tomorrow:

– Since the moon is full at 1:34 PM Friday, it will appear full both tonight and Friday night

– The May full moon is called the Flower Moon for the flowers that bloom in May

– Best viewing tonight with mostly clear skies

– Clouds and rain roll in late Friday / overnight

Have a great night!

Kaitlin