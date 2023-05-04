Healthy Headlines: Arthritis Month — When Is It Time For A Joint Replacement?
CHARLOTTE. NC — It’s Arthritis Month — and here is a question that many of us will one day face: When is it time for a joint replacement?
If you have a shoulder, hip, or knee that’s a source of pain — and you are wondering if or when to upgrade to a new joint, this week’s Healthy Headlines is for you.
We are joined by Dr. Larry Martin, an orthopedic surgeon with Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Mint Hill.
For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.
Watch the full interview below: