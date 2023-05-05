The Males Place Begins Planting For Spring

1/27

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Males Place mentorships program has begun prepping the crops for their spring garden.

Founder Baba Reggie Singleton gathered the young men in their community to kick-start their spring season. With help from close friends in the community, The Males Place garden was pruned, tilled, and sowed. Several vegetables were planted in the garden including habanero and Carolina reaper peppers, tomatoes, squash, and okra. The perimeter of the garden is also lined with several fruit trees including fig trees, peach trees, and blueberry bushes.

The organization will continue to meet every Saturday as they cultivate the land along with the young men volunteering in order to minimize food insecurity in the community. For more information and to learn how you can help visit TheMalesPlace.org

Author + Photographer: Dee Michel