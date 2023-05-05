Warming Up, Isolated Weekend Rain/Storm Chances

AM Headlines:

Clouds fill in today

Isolated rain chances tonight

Spotty showers tomorrow

Better rain and storm chances Sunday

Big Warm Up and Unsettled Pattern Next Week Discussion:

Clouds will fill in today, but temps will remain mild with highs reaching the mid 70s. Although it will be cloudy, outside of an isolated shower things are looking great for any Cinco de Mayo celebrations today. Warm front will move into the region, however moisture looking a lot more limited. What does this mean? Rain will be more spotty Saturday with highs reaching the mid 70s. Storm chances looking better for Sunday afternoon with highs reaching the low 80s. Temps keep climbing next week with temperatures reaching the mid 80s Monday. Unsettled pattern means chance for afternoon storms each day. A weak front will bring the chance of stronger storms by mid-week and will be something to watch.