Man Arrested After Pipe Bomb Like Devices Found At Hickory Church

HICKORY, N.C. — Police say a man is in custody after he delivered two pipe bomb type devices to a church in Hickory. Investigators say 37-year-old Joshua Hawley delivered the devices to Market Place Church on Highway 127 S. around 3pm on May 7th.

Hawley reportedly fled the area prior to officers arriving. Officers evacuated the immediate area and called in the FBI and the Gaston County Police Bomb Squad and the Gastonia Police Bomb Squad for assistance. The devices were rendered safe by the bomb squads and evidence was collected, according to a news release.

Police say during the investigation, it was determined Hawley was located at a residence in Burke County. An arrest warrant was issued on Monday, May 8th and Hawley was taken into custody at a home in Connelly Springs, according to a news release.

He has been charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction with possible additional charges pending.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the case is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.