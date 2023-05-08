Heating Up, Unsettled Start to Work Week

AM Headlines:

A few spotty showers this AM

Warm and P. Sunny afternoon

Scattered PM Storms

A few strong storms are possible Tuesday

Cooler mid-week

Heating up to nearly 90 this weekend Discussion:

A few ongoing showers this morning with temps ranging from the upper 50s in the mountains to the mid-60s across the Piedmont. Highs will stretch into the 80s today with a few scattered afternoon storms. Similar to yesterday a few stronger storms will be possible. We will be watching overnight for ongoing storms traveling from the northeast into the high country and foothills after midnight. A cold front will drop into the region during the day as temps rise into the mid to upper 80s. A few stronger storms are possible with damaging gusts and hail the biggest concerns south and east of I-85. Temps will cool Wednesday into the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. We have a beautiful spring forecast through the end of the week with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s — minimal rain chances with sunny skies through Friday. Temps will heat up this weekend to near 90 with the opportunity for a few afternoon storms.