How Do The 2023 Toyota RAV4 And Toyota Corolla Cross Compare?

So you’re shopping for a new Toyota and looking for something a little more spacious than a sedan. What about an SUV or crossover? If that seems like it’s your speed, we’ve got tons of options for you at Toyota of N Charlotte. Today we’re comparing two of our most popular options – the 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross.

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 and 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross have a lot in common – they share a lot of the same technology, performance features, and even appearance elements. However, they’re definitely not the same vehicle, which means you need to decide which of the two N Charlotte Toyotas is better for you. Here’s a breakdown so you can shop wiser.

Should you drive the 2023 Toyota RAV4 or 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross?

The basic things to consider

Here’s what we think you should know when it comes to the basics of these new Toyotas:

You’ll have more options when it comes to the 2023 Toyota RAV4. It offers 16 different models, including special models like the TRD, Adventure, and Woodland Edition models. You’ll have 9 gasoline models and 7 electrified models to choose from, including one plug-in. The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross offers a smaller lineup of 8 models, including 3 gasoline and 5 hybrid options.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross is cheaper. It has a starting MSRP of $23,060; the 2023 Toyota RAV4 has a starting MSRP of $27,975.

You’ll get a great warranty via Toyota for both of these vehicles. Each of these new N Charlotte Toyotas comes with a 3-year/36,000 mile basic warranty and a 5-year/60,000 miles powertrain warranty, guaranteed.

The interiors

The interiors of these N Charlotte Toyotas share a lot of similarities – they both seat five and have a lot of the same technology, including Apple CarPlay, Toyota Connected Services, Bluetooth, etc.) However, the 2023 Toyota RAV4 is definitely roomier; it’s a bigger vehicle and has a bit more passenger room, as well as nearly 14 more cubic feet of cargo space in the rear than the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross. Both offer fabric and SofTex seat options.

The performance highlights

As we mentioned, the 2023 Toyota RAV4 shares a lot of performance aspects with the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross. Both come in all-wheel drive variations and offer hybrid models, as well as great fuel efficiency across the board. Here’s where these N Charlotte Toyotas differ:

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 can tow up to 3,500 lbs; the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross maxes out at 1,500.

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 also has better off-roading capabilities. It comes in TRD and Adventure grades made for taking things off the pavement and offers a higher ground clearance in general on all models.

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 gets more horsepower; it offers 203 horsepower versus the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross’ 169 horsepower. It also gets more torque, offering 165 lb-ft versus the Cross’ 151 lb-ft.

You’ll find three engine options when you choose the Toyota RAV4 – a 2.5L 4-cylinder (30 mpg), a hybrid (40 mpg), and a plug-in hybrid. The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross has two options – a 2.5L 4-cylinder (32 mpg) or a hybrid (37 mpg).

