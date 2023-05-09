Average Temperatures Return Wednesday

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. It will be breezy with winds out of the NW at 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Back to average behind the cold front. Sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Temperatures keep warming with highs back to 90 degrees.

Have a great day!

Kaitlin