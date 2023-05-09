Average Temperatures Return Wednesday
Temperatures jump back to near 90 this weekend
Forecast:
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. It will be breezy with winds out of the NW at 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: Back to average behind the cold front. Sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Temperatures keep warming with highs back to 90 degrees.
Have a great day!
Kaitlin