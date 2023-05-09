Scattered Storms Tuesday

AM Headlines:

An ongoing line of showers and storms to our west..

A cloudy start to the day

Still well above average with highs reaching the upper 80s

Iso. to Sct. storms ahead of a cold front this afternoon

Dry and pleasant spring forecast through Friday

Hot Weekend — Chance Storms Return Discussion:

A line of ongoing showers and storms is stretching through Eastern Tennessee this morning. This line will likely get roughed up over the mountains, but we could see some of the rain slide into the region through the morning. This will leave cloudy skies through the first half of the day, but temps will still be able to warm into the upper 80s. A cold front will slide into the region this evening. A few storms are possible later, but most of that activity will likely be outside of the area since we’ll be lacking in instability. Drying out tonight with temps falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s as winds transition out of the northeast overnight. Highs tomorrow will be near average. A dry and pleasant Spring outlook through the end of the week with highs in the low 80s. Mother’s Day weekend will be hot with temps soaring to near 90! A few storms are possible each afternoon, but no day is looking like a washout and severe threat remains low at this time.