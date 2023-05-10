Pleasant Stretch to End the Work Week

AM Headlines:

Pleasant and Seasonable Today

Temps climb back into the low to mid-80s end of the workweek

Hot & humid Mother’s Day Weekend

An unsettled pattern begins Sunday Discussion:

Kicking off the morning with partly cloudy skies and mild temps. Cooler and drier air will build back into the region today with highs running a good 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. High pressure will keep things dry and clear through the end of the work week with highs reaching the low to mid-80s Thursday and Friday. Temps will climb into the upper 80s to near 90s this weekend. It will feel a lot more humid as well as moisture streams into the region ahead of our next cold front. This front will dip into the region Sunday into Monday, bringing back a more unsettled period with afternoon showers and storms beginning Mother’s Day.