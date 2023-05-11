Cows Lead Deputies To Hidden Suspect’s Location In Boone

BOONE, N.C. – Watauga County Sheriff’s Office received unexpected help which led to the arrest of a chase suspect. Joshua Minton, 34 of Millers Creek, NC allegedly fled the police during a traffic stop. As stated by the sheriff’s office, the suspect first attempted to elude in his vehicle. The suspect arrived in the area of US Highway 421 and US Highway 221 and continued his attempt to escape. He would then abandon his vehicle and continue on foot, according to a report by the department.

Sheriffs stated that he then ran to a secluded area ahead of the officers and they were unaware of where he detoured. The deputies were met by cows that proceeded to lead them to where the suspect was hiding.

Minton was charged with felony flee and elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with license revoked, and disorderly conduct.