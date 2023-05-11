Is WV Coach Bob Huggins’ Punishment A Slap On The Wrist?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The head basketball coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers was recently on a radio show and used a homophobic slur, twice. The school called what Bob Huggins said “inexcusable” and “offensive.” They reduced his salary by $1M for the season. So, he’ll make $3M instead of just over $4M. They also gave him a three game suspension and is sending the Hall of Famer to sensitivity training. The million is going to the university’s LGBTQ center. Is this punishment and slap on the wrist?

