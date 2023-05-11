Pleasant Thursday, Humid and Unsettled Mother’s Day Weekend

AM Headlines:

Mostly Sunny and Pleasant Today

Humidity creeps back in this weekend

Isolated to scattered storms Saturday afternoon

Cold front brings more storms late Sunday into Monday Discussion:

It is going to be a beautiful day with highs reaching the low to mid 80s this afternoon. A mix of clouds during the early part of the afternoon, but mostly sunny skies late in the day. Lows will fall into the low 60s. With high pressure building off the coast, we will begin to see the return of some humidity by tomorrow, but it will still be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s once again. Saturday brings the return of rain and storms as it becomes more sticky as a front passes south of the area late Saturday into early Sunday. Temps will reach the mid 80s across the region. The boundary will slowly meander south of the region, leading to the chance for a few stronger storms Sunday into Monday.