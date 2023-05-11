Weather Headlines:

– Above average temperatures through the weekend

– Rain chances return Friday

– Isolated PM showers in the Piedmont

– Numerous showers in the Mountains

– Scattered showers through the weekend

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s. PM showers.

Weekend: Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely both Saturday and Sunday.