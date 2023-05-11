Rain Chances Return Friday
No washouts, but rain chances stick around through the weekend
Weather Headlines:
– Above average temperatures through the weekend
– Rain chances return Friday
– Isolated PM showers in the Piedmont
– Numerous showers in the Mountains
– Scattered showers through the weekend
Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s. PM showers.
Weekend: Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely both Saturday and Sunday.