A Few Showers Through Mother’s Day Weekend

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated evening showers and storms. Mostly cloudy and warm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. PM scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Mother’s Day: Same as Saturday, but possibly a few more clouds. Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Starting off the week a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms.

Have a great weekend!

Kaitlin