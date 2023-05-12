Local 14-Year-Old Whiz Kid Graduates From College
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 14-year-old Mike Wimmer of Salisbury just graduated from Carolina University with his bachelor’s degree in computer science. He’s launched companies (and if you happen to be a CEO in tech, he’s hiring), but you may have to take him to the office because he just completed drivers ed! And, he and his parents say Mike does it all while also enjoying life as a teen.
