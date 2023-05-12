Local 14-Year-Old Whiz Kid Graduates From College

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 14-year-old Mike Wimmer of Salisbury just graduated from Carolina University with his bachelor’s degree in computer science. He’s launched companies (and if you happen to be a CEO in tech, he’s hiring), but you may have to take him to the office because he just completed drivers ed! And, he and his parents say Mike does it all while also enjoying life as a teen.

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright

If you’d like to follow Mike, here are his social media links and business websites:

Instagram: @Mike_aighost

Twitter: @Mike_aighost

LinkedIn

Next Era Innovations

Atlantic Lionshare Ltd.