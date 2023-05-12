Unsettled and Muggy Mother’s Day Weekend

AM Headlines:

More Clouds Today

Humidity increases w/ spotty PM Storms

Cold front backs into the area Saturday into Sunday

Scattered Storms through the weekend

Watching for strong storms Monday

Drying out, staying warm next week Discussion:

Humidity increases as we trek into the weekend with temps climbing into the mid-80s today. Isolated to widely scattered storms are possible — generally across the mountains and foothills this afternoon. Storms will die down after sunset with a mild night ahead as lows fall into the mid-60s. Saturday will be muggy with highs reaching the mid-80s. A cold front will back into the area feeding off the increase of moisture and allowing more scattered to numerous showers and storms. Severe threat is low, but strong storms are possible with damaging gusts and hail the biggest threats. This front will shift south of the region overnight. Mother’s Day will show off peeks of sun with highs in the mid-80s. Humidity will remain high with isolated afternoon and evening storms possible — settling after sunset. An upper-level disturbance will swing through the region Monday, keeping things active with strong storms possible during the afternoon hours. Drying out, but staying warm next week with highs in the low 80s.