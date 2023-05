1/5

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A group of baby chicks is hatching at a Rock Hill Elementary School, just in time for Mother’s Day.

It’s part of a science class at Northside Elementary.

You can watch the chicks hatch live on a web stream at the Rock Hill Schools website.

Students have named the chicks Fluffy, Chirp, Chicken Wing, and Chicky.