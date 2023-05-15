Isolated Strong Storms Possible Tuesday
Dry end to the week on Thursday and Friday
Forecast:
Tonight: Isolated evening showers and storms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday: Hot, humid and breezy with a chance of strong storms.
Severe weather threat headlines:
– Timing: Late afternoon – evening
– Where: Are entire area, but the greatest risk is north of I-85
– Threats: Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats, but isolated tornadoes are not out of the question
– We could have two different waves of storms move through
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Widely scattered showers. Highs near 80.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a great week!
Kaitlin