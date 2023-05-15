Isolated Strong Storms Possible Tuesday

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated evening showers and storms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Hot, humid and breezy with a chance of strong storms.

Severe weather threat headlines:

– Timing: Late afternoon – evening

– Where: Are entire area, but the greatest risk is north of I-85

– Threats: Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats, but isolated tornadoes are not out of the question

– We could have two different waves of storms move through

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Widely scattered showers. Highs near 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin