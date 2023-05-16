Severe Threat Increasing Tuesday Afternoon and Evening

AM Headlines:

AM Showers, Patchy Fog for the Mountains

Severe Threat this afternoon and evening Two Rounds Wave 1: Isolated PM Storms 2pm – 6pm Piedmont/Foothills (North of I-85) Threats: Tornadoes, Damaging Wind, Hail Wave 2: Line of Storms 7pm – 11pm Mountains to Piedmont (North of I-85) Threats: Damaging Wind, Tornadoes, Hail, Localized Flooding

Discussion:

Severe threat is increasing for this afternoon and evening as a low pressure system and boundary slide into the region. Temps will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon with dew points reaching the mid 60s — making it feel hot and muggy. Isolated to widely scattered storms will likely develop and move across the Piedmont and foothills beginning early to mid afternoon through early evening. The storm prediction center has highlighted a level 2 risk across the Piedmont with a level 3 risk for the mountains. Isolated tornadoes, damaging wind and hail will be the greatest concerns. After 7pm, a line of storms will move into the region ahead of a cold front. This will provide lift for round two of potential severe weather. Damaging wind, isolated tornadoes, hail and heavy rain leading to localized flooding will all be a concern from the Mountains to north of I-85 through 10/11pm.

The front will stall south of the area Wednesday, leading to the potential of more showers and a few storms, but the severe threat will be low. Temps will cool into the mid to upper 70s through the end of the week with sunny skies and a pleasant outlook. Temps will warm back into the low 80s with isolated storm chances returning this weekend.