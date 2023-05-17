Below Average Temperatures Through The End Of The Week

The National Weather Service has confirmed straight-line wind damage in Cherryville. Tap here for the latest.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy. Scattered showers – once again mainly south of Charlotte. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: E 5-15 G: 25.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Temperatures still hanging below average in the mid 70s. Wind: E/NE 5-15 G:20.

Saturday: Partly sunny. PM widely scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 80. Isolated showers.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin