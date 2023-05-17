Drying Out, Cooler End to Week

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Still feeling sticky this AM

Drier air moves in this afternoon

Cooler Thursday/Friday

Rain Chances Return this Weekend Discussion:

A boundary will slowly move south of the region today with clouds slowly fading. There could be a shower or two south of I-85 if this front stalls just outside of the area, but most of the region will remain dry today with winds transitioning out of the northeast. Highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon. Cooler tonight with lows falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy tomorrow with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Temps will only reach the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday, but rain chances will remain minimal. A cold front will bring the return of rain chances Saturday evening into early Sunday. Temps will climb back toward seasonable highs in the low 80s.