Wanted Suspect Arrested In Lancaster Homicide

LANCASTER, S.C. – A suspect in connection with a homicide has been arrested after a month-long investigation.

On April 6th, around 12:58 a.m. officers with the Lancaster Police Department responded to a call at a residence on Hughes Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a man inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to a news release, the victim, identified as 51-year-old Tmothy Barbee was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers say they also observed a dead dog that had been shot multiple times.

On May 15th after further investigation and help from witnesses, the suspect, Derrick Brown was taken into custody. On May 16th, Brown stood before a Municipal Court judge where he was denied bond.

Brown was charged with the following: