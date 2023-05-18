Healthy Headlines: May Is Stroke Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, NC — May is Stroke Awareness Month, and The New York Times recently touted thrombectomies as the future of stroke care, even sharing the millions of lives that will be saved by this innovative procedure. Fortunately, as leaders in stroke and neurology care, Novant Health has been using procedural thrombectomies as an integral part of stroke treatment for years.

This is incredibly important as every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke. And stroke is the leading cause of death in the U.S., where nearly 800,000 strokes occur each year. If not treated quickly, stroke can lead to neurological damage and long-term disability.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, we talk about strokes and life-saving thrombectomies with Dr. Ziad Hage, a board-certified and fellowship-trained cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgeon at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery – Cotswold.

For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch full interview below: